Dense Fog Advisory from WED 2:18 AM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Higher terrain of Wythe and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Main area of impact is along Interstate 77

between Poplar Camp and Fancy Gap and along Interstate 81

between the Mountain Empire Airport and Wytheville. In these

areas, visibilities could be 1/4 or less where the clouds are

low enough to intersect the higher terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, reduce speed, especially along I-77 between mile

markers 1 and 20 and along I-81 between mile markers 55 and 70.

Use low beam headlights and allow extra distance between you and

the vehicle in front of you. Allow extra time to reach your

destination.

&&