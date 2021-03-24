Deputy US Marshal shoots, kills man while attempting arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a deputy U.S. marshal shot and killed a fugitive during an attempted arrest on outstanding warrants, prompting a vigil by mourners at the scene. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a news release saying officers with the Marshals Service’s regional fugitive task force approached the man Tuesday morning to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The release said one of the officers shot him after perceiving “a lethal threat.” Authorities say they found a gun where the shooting happened at a gas station on the east side of the city. The man, 32-year-old Frankie Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mourners later gathered at the scene for a candlelight vigil. News footage showed several dozen people attending.