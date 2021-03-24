Fired West Virginia teacher loses suit over bigoted posts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a West Virginia teacher who was fired for her social media posts. Former Huntington High School teacher Mary Durstein made a series of posts in 2017 that ridiculed Black people, Muslims and former President Barack Obama. The Herald-Dispatch reports that she challenged an “immorality” law as overly broad. But Robert C. Chambers ruled Monday that the Cabell County school system did not violate her freedom of expression. The Council on American-Islamic Relations welcomed the ruling as a reaffirmation that while people have a right to express bigoted views, they shouldn’t be teaching our children.