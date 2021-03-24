Flying the flag: UK govt tells ministries to wave Union Jack

LONDON (AP) — The British government says the national flag should fly on all government buildings every day instead of only on special occasions like the opening of Parliament and Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday. The guidance issued Wednesday is the latest move in a highly visible embrace of the Union Jack by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Flying the national flag is less common in the United Kingdom than in some other countries, such as the United States. Its increased prominence is part of a government campaign to stress the unity of the United Kingdom at a time when support for Scottish independence is growing. The Union Jack combines the emblems of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.