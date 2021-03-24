Governor Justice hosts town hall for Income Tax Reform bill

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, was at Tamarack in Beckley on Wednesday to host a town hall, which pushed his income tax reform bill.

Justice said the bill would pump 1 billion and 87 dollars back into the system, adding that the time to act is now.

"It's a chance of a lifetime for West Virginians," said Gov. Justice. "And I say that with the trust of the people that have entrusted me forever. The second thing I would say is just simply this, every single person in West Virginia is going to end up with more money in their pocket."

Justice said the bill would also help small businesses but some business owners don't think the math adds up.

Aryn Fonda works at Weathered Ground Brewery. Mike Turner is the general manager of a local pub. Both, voiced their concerns over the bill's 431% tax increase per barrel of beer as well as the tax increases on other alcoholic beverages.

"It's not feasible for us to go and sell our beer to a local account and then the account charge $12 - $14 a pint, no one is going to buy that," said Fonda.

"The biggest profit maker I have as a restaurant is in my liquor, my beer, and my soft drinks, that's my biggest margin," said Turner. "By driving the price up to 39% on liquor, I have to raise my price."

There were supporters on hand at this town hall meeting.

Sawyer Dennison, a Beckley Native, believes the idea is "progressive" and will help retain young people as well as attract new people to West Virginia.

"If you look at our dwindling population rates, as the governor mentioned, it's all going down," said Dennison. "It's all going down to a rate we don't want to see. It's all progressing horribly so we need to take some sort of proactive measures to ensure this doesn't continue, I think this is it."

Governor Justice added the plan would drive the economy by giving West Virginians an addition $1,483, multiple times a year.

The Governor said he expects the bill to emerge from the house of delegates in the next couple of days.

Then it will face approval in the state senatr before it would be ready for his signature.

If the income tax reform bill emerges from both chambers and the governor signs it, the law won't take effect until January 2022.