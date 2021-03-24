Hokies will not hold ‘traditional’ spring football scrimmage

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia Tech has announced that the university will not host a "traditional" spring football game in 2021.

Director of Athletics, Whit Babcock, stated that the school would not be able to "provide our traditional fan experience" while maintaining local and state health guidelines.

"Regrettably, given the current restrictions in place and out of concern for the health and well-being of our community, our student-athletes and our fans, we have made the decision to not have a spring football game," Babcock said in a statement.

Babcock hopes that fans will be able to enjoy a football gameday experience again this fall, as the Commonwealth of Virginia continued to ease capacity restrictions at events.