Improving conditions for Wednesday; better chance for rain and storms on Thursday

Spotty showers/drizzle are being seen this morning for some of the area. This morning we need to be careful for some patchy, dense fog forming. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for Wythe county until 11AM.

Conditions will gradually improve after the morning hours. As we head into the later in the day, we will be mostly dry with even some sun building in. A southwesterly flow will overtake the southeasterly flow we have been under and allow us to warm up nicely today. Temperatures will read in the 60s and 70s.

This southwesterly flow is all thanks to an approaching low pressure system that will mainly impact us on Thursday. We stay dry overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s. First part of Thursday is dry with increasing clouds, by by the afternoon, widespread rain will push in.

Scattered storms are also possible. Most of the severe weather will stay over to our south and west (outside of the viewing area), but an isolated severe storm is possible for us tomorrow evening. Majority of our viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather. We will continue to track how this system develops throughout today.

Good news is that the flood threat is low. Rainfall totals will be less than an inch for much of the area. Brief spin up or some rotation is possible, but the threat is low. Main threat will be damaging winds.

Since we reintroduce rain and more clouds for Thursday, high temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 50s and 60s. By Friday afternoon expect dry weather with sun building back in for most. High temperatures will primarily be in the 60s. Start of the weekend is looking beautiful with highs much warmer than normal in the 60s and 70s. Mostly sunny skies for the first part of the weekend, but rain builds in on Sunday.