(WVVA) - Wyoming East and Montcalm both hit the road and returned home victorious on Wednesday night.

The Lady Warriors out-paced PikeView in a 71-43 victory, while Montcalm jumped out to a quick lead and held on to defeat Greenbrier West, 40-35.

OTHER SCORES:

Independence 39, Meadow Bridge 28 (Girls)

Tolsia 60, River View 47 (Girls)