New River Drive in Beckley re-opens

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) -After seven months, New River Drive in Beckley is once again open to traffic.

New River Drive closed in August after a culvert burst, causing the road to collapse.

The road is a popular route from Robert C. Byrd Drive to the Harper Road Intersection with the turnpike.



Beckley's Mayor, Rob Rappold, said winter weather and the pandemic delayed the repairs to this road, but this fix will last.

"It's a magnificently performed project," said Mayor Rappold. "It just, it looks really great, the contractor did a wonderful job, the box culverts will last a long, long time."

Mayor Rappold added the city and thousands of motorists are thrilled New River Drive has reopened.