Princeton Fire Department hires first female firefighter

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The resume documents qualifications: a certified EMT, two years experience as a volunteer firefighter and more than three years' time with the Princeton Rescue Squad... but what sets the newest firefighter with the Princeton Fire Department apart from the rest...

Ashley Peyton is a woman, the first female career firefighter in the more than 100-year history of Princeton's fire department.

"I think it is a big step forward," Peyton said. "I think they will learn, obviously we can do similar jobs that men do, and that if you want to work for something... I mean, I put in the work. In the gym, seven days a week for it. I trained for it. This is something I strove to do."

Princeton Fire Chief Chad Bailey said gender wasn't a factor in the decision to make her part of the team.

"There was no hesitation in the decision to hire her," he said. "She pulls her weight in the field. That's what we were looking for. Somebody that could pull their own weight and do what they needed to do to complete the job, somebody that we could trust."

Ashley was the perfect fit. But being a trailblazer comes with some pressures. It's something Ashley isn't taking lightly.

"My best friend has a daughter, you know, they look up to me," she said. "If they tell me they want to do something, absolutely. Go for it. If I can do this, you can do whatever you want."

Ashley said her time as a volunteer gives her the confidence to take on this new role.

"...Nervous, yes. But not very intimidated. I know the guys here."

Ashley hopes to burn bright as a role model for every young girl in the community.

"Nothing can stop you. Train for it, learn, never give up an opportunity to learn something, always ask questions and try to achieve your goals."