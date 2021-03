PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Tigers hosted Bluefield and PikeView on the mats on Wednesday evening.

Princeton won both of its team matchups, while PikeView split its team decisions, as Bluefield dropped both team matches.

The Tigers defeated the Beavers and Panthers by the same score, 48-12.

PikeView earned its win over Bluefield by a score of 21-12.