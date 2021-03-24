Robson couple faces child neglect charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Robson couple is facing child neglect charges after the Fayette County Sheriff's Department took them into custody on Tuesday night.

The Sheriff's Department made contact with their vehicle near the Montgomery bridge. An evaluation from the department's Drug Recognition Expert found that both adults were under the influence of methamphetamines.

A five-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Brandie Carpenter and Jamie Kubbe were both charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Carpenter was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Both suspects are now awaiting court proceedings.

