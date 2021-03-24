Ruling upholds Hawaii limits on carrying guns in public

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruling upholds Hawaii’s strict limits on openly carrying firearms. The attorney representing a man who sued after officials denied his requests for a license to carry a gun in public says he will take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. George Young wants to carry a gun for self-defense and says that not being able to do so violates his rights. His 2012 lawsuit was dismissed, with a judge siding with officials who said the Second Amendment only applied to guns kept in homes. He appealed. Three federal appeals court judges later ruled in his favor but the state asked for a fuller panel of judges to hear the case.