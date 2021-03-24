School fires football coach after anti-Semitic play calls

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school has fired its successful football coach and hired an outside consultant after reports that the team used anti-Semitic language in its on-field play calling during a recent game. Duxbury High School’s administration in a statement Wednesday called the language that included a mention of the Auschwitz concentration camp horrifying. The announcement came the day after the New England Anti-Defamation League called for an independent investigation. Duxbury’s team has won five state championships since 2005. Head coach Dave Maimaron had earlier apologized. He has also been placed on paid administrative leave from his job as a special needs teacher.