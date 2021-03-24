Spring is in the air, but wait before breaking out the gardening tools!

I know... spring is in the air! This makes some folks want to start working on the garden, but this isn't the best idea.

A frost or freeze is still possible for the next couple of months! The typical time when we experience our latest frost is mid-late April and the first two weeks of May. The map below from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows climate normals from 1981-2010. Keep in mind that a frost/freeze can sometimes be before or after the listed date, but using this data can help you plan when to put your green thumb to work!

https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sites/default/files/Day-of-Last-Spring-Freeze-Map.jpg

Here are some record last days from the years of 1981-2010 when we had temperatures hit 32°F or colder! Yes, some of our viewing area has hit freezing temperatures in June! Let's hope we stay seasonable for the most part this year.

Best advice? Try to wait it out, but if you can't here are some ways to protect your plants from the cold:

There's always the option to bring plants indoors, but you can cover the plants with a breathable material to keep them outside. Do not use plastic by itself. You could use bed sheets, drop cloths or blankets.

Wet soil holds onto heat better than dry soil. If you water your plants before temperatures dip down at night this can help save some plants.

Now if you really want to get started early here's a list of some plants that are cold tolerant. Heads up! Sunday night and into Monday temperatures could dip below freezing for parts of our viewing area.

You can always send your garden photos to weather@wvva.com. Happy spring!