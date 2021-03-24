Staying quiet overnight, rain/t-storms to move in Thursday

We look to stay quiet into tonight, as low pressure sits still to our southwest along an approaching frontal boundary. Overnight, clouds will slowly build back in, but we otherwise look quiet and breezy with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s for most.

We'll wake up to still-increasing cloud cover tomorrow morning, and as the day wears on, showers will develop as low pressure heads into our area. It looks like both scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon (mainly after 12 PM) through tomorrow evening. A few lingering showers could be possible early Friday, but we should see more drying and sun come back out by Friday afternoon as this system pushes offshore.

Though the risk is low, we have a marginal risk of severe weather over our area tomorrow. This means that a few isolated storms could be strong to severe, with locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some rotation and/or brief, weak tornadoes. While severe weather is not a widespread threat, and hail is not expected on the caliber it was the last time storms rolled through, still stay safe & weather aware tomorrow.

By this weekend, high pressure will take brief control, and Saturday should be sunny and warm! We look to grow unsettled again by Sunday however....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!