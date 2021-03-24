Suspect in 11 random attacks on men held without bail

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a series of attacks on men in a Boston suburb has been ordered held without bail until a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to the community. Clauvens Janvier appeared in court Wednesday to face 24 charges that are mostly related to 11 unprovoked assaults in the city of Waltham last November. Several victims were sent to the hospital. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Another hearing was scheduled for April 1. The 24-year-old Janvier was allowed to stay out of view during the hearing after his attorney cited identification issues.