Syria to send Lebanon emergency oxygen supply for hospitals

BEIRUT (AP) — The government of war-torn Syria says it will send emergency oxygen supplies to neighboring Lebanon, which is experiencing shortages amid a surge of coronavirus infections in both countries. The gesture Wednesday comes as the health care sectors of the neighboring countries face serious challenges compounded by the pandemic and unprecedented economic woes. Lebanon Health Minister Hamad Hassan told Lebanon’s al-Manar TV the oxygen was a “direct gift” from Syrian President Bashar Assad, who responded to Lebanon’s humanitarian request for the badly needed oxygen. Syria’s health care infrastructure has been battered by a 10-year war and dependency on foreign aid as Assad’s government faces growing Western sanctions.