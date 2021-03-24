Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office holds litter pick-up

TAZEWELL, V.a. (WVVA) - A park and ride located outside of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell county is now 25 bags of trash cleaner.

Tazewell County Sheriff's Office partnered with Fisher & Company to pick up litter on March 24th.

The park and ride is one of many clean-up events in the works.

Sheriff Hieatt says a litter free community is important for those living in or visiting the Tazewell area.

"It's this time of year you see a lot of trash, the snow has melted and that's gone and the grass hasn't grown back up yet and you see a lot of litter around," said Brian Hieatt, the sheriff of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office. "This is our area, this is where our families are, and it's just important to try to keep our areas clean where we live day to day."

Which is why Fisher & Company set up two different challenges for other local organizations.

She says that her first challenge is to challenge other businesses to adopt a street, highway, or park and ride and clean it up.

"The second challenge is that any civic organization that wants to take over this park and ride throughout the rest of 2021," said Ashley Fisher, the owner of Fisher & Company. "I will pay ten dollars a bag, per bag, until the end of 2021, if they bring it to my dumpster at fisher and company to dispose.

For more information on Fisher's challenge, call Fisher & Company at (276) 385-1150.

The Sheriff's department will be conducting another clean-up in Burke's Garden this weekend.