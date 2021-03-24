Thousands flee to Colombia after clashes on Venezuela border

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Thousands of Venezuelans are seeking shelter in Colombia this week following clashes between Venezuela’s military and a Colombian armed group in a community along the nations’ shared border. The Colombian government on Wednesday said 3,100 people have moved from Venezuela to Colombia since Sunday in search of protection from the conflict in the border state of Apure, Venezuela. Authorities in Colombia have set up eight shelters to host the influx of people. Etelivar Torres Vargas is mayor of the northeast Colombia municipality where the immigrants are seeking refuge. He says the immigrants include elderly people with different illnesses who have asked for medical attention.