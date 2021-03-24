Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israel’s next prime minister. Tuesday’s elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a diverse array of parties bent on ousting him. Each side needs the support of the United Arab List, also known by the Hebrew name Ra’am. The Islamist party has won just five seats in the 120-member Knesset but is not committed to either bloc. It could decide whether Netanyahu, who built his career on his hard-line approach to the Palestinians and Israel’s Arab minority, keeps his job.