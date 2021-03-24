Trapped Sydney driver becomes first flood disaster fatality

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A motorist trapped in a car in Sydney has became the first casualty of the Australian east coast floods. Officials say the car was trapped in floodwater in northwest Sydney at dawn on Wednesday and emergency services recovered the car with a body inside early afternoon. While rain has eased across New South Wales state, the flooding emergency continued with rising river levels. Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed the Parliament’s condolences to the family of the man who died. Emergency services have made hundreds of rescues since the flood emergency in Australia’s most populous state began last week. A flotilla of boats is delivering crucial supplies to isolated communities on the flooded Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney and ferrying stranded residents to safety.