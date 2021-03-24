Treasury sends out additional 37 million in relief payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it has sent out another 37 million economic impact payments over the past week, bringing the total disbursed in the past two weeks to $325 billion. The second batch of payments sent out this week followed an initial 90 million payments made in the week after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief measure on March 11. In its announcement Wednesday, Treasury said the plan was to keep rolling out payments in batches over the coming weeks. Like the first round of payments, this latest group included direct deposits as well as paper checks and debit cards mailed to households.