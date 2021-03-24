Two Tazewell County men indicted on child pornography charges in separate cases

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Two Tazewell County men have been indicted on a total of 68 child pornography charges in separate cases.

Travis Jackson, 30, was arrested on 42 counts of possession of child pornography and 16 counts of reproducing, transmitting or selling child pornography.

Christopher Everett, 20, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Jackson and Everett are both awaiting trial.

