US officials postpone visit to Guatemala because of volcano

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A meeting planned for Wednesday between U.S. and Guatemalan officials has been postponed because a volcano’s eruption prevented the American delegation from flying in. The talks with Guatemalan officials and civic groups had been expected to focus on the surge of migrants reaching the U.S. border. The U.S. delegation had been scheduled to include the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere and the newly named U.S. special envoy for the Northern Triangle nations, which are Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The three countries have been the largest source of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border in recent years.