West Virginia high schools to reopen full-time; summer camps, live music to resume

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice is again lifting COVID-19 restrictions in the Mountain State.

In a Wednesday press briefing, Justice reported that the DHHR County Alert System map will no longer dictate school operations. All West Virginia high schools will be open full time - unless there is a "significant, active outbreak."

"Really and truly, this map has outlived its time now," he said. "We need to move forward."

State health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said closures due to outbreaks will be decided by local health departments and school boards.

The Governor also shared that live music can resume, effective at midnight Thursday.

Summer camps across the Mountain State are also now permitted to resume starting May 1, 2021.

Safety guidelines, however, must still be followed.

