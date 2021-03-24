Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making the case that the pay disparity between men and women has hurt the economy. He’s bringing members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to the White House to help set new goals for equality. This Wednesday marks “Equal Pay Day” — which is how far into the year women must work on average to make up the pay disparity between what men and women earned the prior year. Biden and his wife, Jill, are hosting a roundtable with soccer stars Margaret Purce and Megan Rapinoe.