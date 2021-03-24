WVU’s Tykee Smith to enter NCAA transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mountaineer safety Tykee Smith is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Wednesday night.

Smith earned a Third Team All-American nod from the Associated Press for his efforts in 2020. The junior tallied 61 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss from the spear position. He also grabbed a pair of interceptions and broke up five passes in ten games of action.

The Philadelphia native had offers from 18 other Division I schools coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports.