Zimbabwe’s president gets shot of Sinovac in Victoria Falls

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president on Wednesday has received his first shot of the Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, a move the government hopes will encourage more people to seek the Chinese vaccines, which are the only ones currently available in the country. President Emmerson Mnangagwa got a jab in Victoria Falls, in western Zimbabwe, to promote tourism and launch the second phase of the country’s vaccination drive. Mnangagwa’s injection was broadcast live on national TV. Zimbabwe purchased 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine which arrived from China earlier this month. China has also donated 400,000 Sinopharm doses. Currently, the two Chinese vaccines are the only ones in Zimbabwe.