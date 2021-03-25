A ‘not haunted’ house hits the market in Boston area

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman noticed something strange about the “For Sale” sign outside a home in her neighborhood. The Boston Globe reported Thursday that on top of the sign with the name of the broker was a sign with the words “Not Haunted” in big red letters. Margot Bloomstein tweeted a picture of the sign Wednesday that has been widely shared. The house is west of Boston but Bloomstein didn’t want to say exactly where to respect the homeowner’s privacy. She contacted the real estate agency, but they knew nothing about the sign. The consensus is that it is a prank.