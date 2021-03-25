Acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier is dead aged 79

PARIS (AP) — The family of French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier says he has died at age 79. Tavernier directed acclaimed movies such “A Sunday in the Country,” “Captain Conan” and “The Judge and the Assassin.” Along with his wife and children, the Lyon-born director left behind a legacy of 30 films that included performances by stars of French cinema such as Romy Schneider, Isabelle Huppert and Dirk Bogarde. Although Tavernier was less well-known in the English-speaking world, his 1987 feature film about a fictional jazz musician, “Round Midnight,” won Herbie Hancock an Oscar for best original score.