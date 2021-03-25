Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold first news conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping to use President Joe Biden’s first news conference since taking office to celebrate passage of the giant COVID-19 relief package. But Biden is sure to face questioning Thursday afternoon about a growing list of challenges facing the administration, many of them unforeseen. The administration is grappling with a pair of mass shootings, rising international tensions, early signs of intraparty divisions and an increase in migrants reaching the southern border. Biden will meet with reporters for the nationally televised event in the East Room of the White House.