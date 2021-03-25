Are suit jackets oppression? Lawmakers fight own dress codes

BOSTON (AP) — State legislatures are being forced to confront long standing dress codes that are increasingly viewed as sexist and racist. A Latino state senator in Rhode Island objects to his chamber’s jacket and collared shirt edict as a form of white oppression. Female lawmakers in Montana complain proposed rules dealing with skirt lengths and necklines are overly sexist. And a state representative in Iowa wore jeans to highlight the irony of legislative leaders refusing to mandate facemasks on the chamber floor but still banning casual clothes. The National Conference of State Legislatures says roughly half of state legislatures have a dress code.