“Beckley Grows” aims to make community more sustainable

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - A new initiative in Beckley is teaching people how to have a more sustainable lifestyle.

"Beckley Grows" allows residents to work in a community garden.

The group plants items at the transformation center with a goal of learning about composting, healthy eating, and growing their own food.

Kristi Dumas, the cofounder of the "Beckley Grows" initiative, said teaching people about healthy eating and growing their own food is crucial after the impacts of COVID-19.

"One of the things we saw during the pandemic was a shortage of items and produce, and goods that we use and need every day, so we're really trying to step up the sustainable program and agenda in our community," said Dumas.

Dumas added they are especially thankful for the donation of soil that was used to help fill the raised bed for planting. The donation was made by Wellington Deeds of Appalachian Soil and Water.

Wednesday marked the group's second day of work.

The garden is located at the Community Transformation Center in East Beckley.