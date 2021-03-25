Beckley Human Rights Commission proposes new ordinance

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This hair style has been deemed as unprofessional by many work spaces across the nation, though it's hair in it's natural state.

Dr. Kristi Dumas

The Beckley Human Rights Commission recognizes this action as hair discrimination and doesn't deem it acceptable for the city of Beckley.

For that reason they are presenting the city council with an anti-hair discriminatory ordinance, one commissioner said it will allow everyone to feel welcome to the city, regardless of their natural hair texture.

"Human rights are important and we need to protect the rights of those who are very deeply enmeshed in their culture and feel a pride about that and still want to be seen as professional, they still want to be seen as relevant, and they still want to be seen as beautiful," said human rights commissioner Kristi Dumas.

A bill similar to the ordinance, the West Virginia Crown Act, has been presented and rejected by state lawmakers in the past.

The human rights chair said their actions speak volumes.

"Well clearly the fact that the house of delegates in two years has not sought to take it up and the senate this year is not taking it up, I think speaks for itself about how they feel about the people of Beckley and the people of West Virginia," said human rights chair Danielle Stewart.

"Whether we realize it or not I think it's easy to look at us as a state and fail to see the diversity, but that's just not the case here locally. And so it is even more important for us to pass this type of ordinance to ensure that people here are protected," Dumas said.

Dumas said the potential for hair discrimination affects more than 25% of people in the area.

It can take anywhere from one to two months before city council either rejects or passes the ordinance.

"We encourage individuals to contact council members and the mayors office, asking them to vote and support this ordinance," Stewart said.

If you would like to share a story idea, send it to tbrown@wvva.com