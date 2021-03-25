California to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California is expanding vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April and more than 3 million a week in the second half of the month. That’s a big jump from the roughly 1.8 million doses a week the state is currently getting. The move comes as some California counties have veered away from the state’s vaccine eligibility criteria by opening up the shots for people with a broader range of medical conditions and at younger ages than the 65 and over required in most counties.