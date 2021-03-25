Dozens of playwrights, actors join ‘Period Piece’ monologues

Mandy Moore, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beth Leavel, Jessica Hecht and dozens of other actors are teaming up to talk about something rarely mentioned on stage: periods. “Period Piece” will consist of 36 monologues by 36 different playwrights performed over three different performances in April. Contributing playwrights include Sarah Ruhl, Theresa Rebeck, Ngozi Anyanwu, Quinn Fontaine, Kit Yan and Lauren Gunderson. They’ll tackle everything from Eleanor Roosevelt to the life of a young Nigerian girl, who can’t go to school when she’s bleeding. The show will be streamed on April 12, April 19 and April 26. Tickets begin at $20.