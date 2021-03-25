Editor of top German newspaper reinstated after probe

BERLIN (AP) — The chief editor of Germany’s top-selling newspaper is back at work after being temporarily suspended during an investigation into possible “compliance violations.” Publisher Axel Springe SE said that the investigation identified mistakes in the management style of Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt but nothing that justified his dismissal. Reichelt had denied the allegations of wrongdoing that led to the investigation., which Axel Springer didn’t detail. The company said that going forward Reichelt would lead the tabloid paper together with the chief editor of Bild’s Sunday edition, who also led Bild during his absence.