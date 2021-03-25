EU to offer Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are set to provide Turkey with migration aid and trade incentives to ease tensions between them, despite concern about democratic backsliding there. At a video-summit Thursday, the leaders will offer Ankara a “positive agenda.” They want to take advantage of a lull in tensions between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, and avoiding derailing peace efforts on the Mediterranean island. The EU is likely to offer yet more money to get a migrant agreement between them working again. It’s also looking to update a customs agreement that eases duties on most Turkish goods and produce. The offer will come just days after Turkey pulled out of an agreement aimed at preventing violence against women.