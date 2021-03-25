Ex-Mexico governor pleads guilty to money laundering in US

HOUSTON (AP) — A former governor of a Mexican border state who prosecutors say was connected to drug cartels has pleaded guilty in Texas to taking more than $3.5 million in bribes for government contracts then laundering that money in the U.S. Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba was governor of Tamaulipas from 1999 to 2005. On Thursday, Yarrington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in an agreement with federal prosecutors, who dropped seven other charges against him, including drug smuggling. He faces a sentence of nine to more than 11 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.