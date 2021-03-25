Failed subway bomber seeks 35 years in prison, not life

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a Bangladeshi immigrant who set off a pipe bomb attached to his chest in New York City’s busiest subway station says the 35-year mandatory prison sentence for his crime is a sufficient penalty. Attorney Amy Gallicchio told a judge Thursday that any more time in prison for Akayed Ullah would be excessive. The assistant federal defender filed her written arguments in advance of Ullah’s scheduled April 8 sentencing in Manhattan federal court. Ullah was arrested in the December 2017 attack when his bomb barely exploded, leaving him with serious burns but causing mostly minor injuries to those near him. Prosecutors will file their pre-sentencing arguments in several days.