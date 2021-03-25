FDA panel rejects Pfizer’s arthritis drug as too risky

A panel of U.S. health advisers says an experimental arthritis drug is too risky, even with limits on its use. The expert panel for the Food and Drug Administration decided Thursday that the drug’s modest benefits don’t outweigh its considerable risks. Those risks include joint damage sometimes requiring knee or hip replacements, nerve damage and swelling. Pfizer is seeking FDA approval of the experimental drug for people with mild to moderate arthritis. It is given by injection every two months. The drugmaker said it is disappointed and will work with the FDA to determine next steps.