Georgia House passes GOP election bill despite criticism

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state House has passed legislation brought by Republicans that could lead to a sweeping overhaul of state election law. Proposed changes include provisions adding new requirements and restrictions on absentee voting and giving the GOP-led legislature greater control over the administration of elections. Democrats and voting rights groups say the bill, passed Thursday, would disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color. It’s part of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states across the country after former President Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his loss in November. The measure is likely to result in a House-Senate conference committee where the chambers hash out their differences before voting again on a compromise.