‘Godzilla vs. Kong’; A heavyweight bout with a light touch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The original 1950s Godzilla movies stomped into theaters carrying a metaphor about nuclear destruction. Two years ago, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” sounded alarms about climate change. But don’t fret about finding a message amid the mayhem as the towering radioactive lizard clashes with that instantly-recognizable giant ape in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” out next Wednesday. Star Rebecca Hall says “it’s mostly a big fight.” Director Adam Wingard’s clash of the titans caps Legendary Entertainment’s “Monsterverse” series of films, which have won over audiences by taking their central creatures seriously while delivering self-aware references and performances from top-caliber actors clearly enjoying the silliness.