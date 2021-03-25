Employee at a Greenbrier County brewery blazes trail in brewing industry

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The United States Department of Labor offers apprenticeship programs across the United States, for anyone looking to make a career change.

One local brewery employee is becoming the first person in the state to use the opportunity to help break into the brewing industry.

Samantha Fox is an apprentice at Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

What started as a hobby is now a career path for this former academic advisor.

"Corona hit and things started to change and I started to think about what I could do with different hobbies and ways to kind of get out of the rut I was in with my career," said Fox.

That's when she found out about the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship program and decided to explore the possibilities.

Karen Wade is an Apprenticeship and training Representative for the Charleston West Virginia office of the Department of Labor. She said the federal agency collaborates with the Department of Education to find apprenticeship opportunities, for people across the nation.

"It's great when state education and state agencies partners with federal agencies such as the office of apprenticeship work together and make these opportunities happen," said Wade.

This opportunity allow Fox to get her associates degree in Brewing Technology and receive a federal certification.

She is also paving the way for others, specifically women who are interested in the brewing industry.

"It is definitely more of a male driven industry, and I am the only female in the brewing technology program right now," said Fox. "There are other female brewers in the state and they may have different certifications, but I'll be the first person to have this one in West Virginia."

Fox recognizes she's blazing a trail for women interested in the brewery industry who will, like her, capitalize on these programs to make it happen, just like it's happening for her.

"I'm hoping that I can set a good example for future females that are in the industry," said Fox.

While this particular apprenticeship is centered around the brewing industry, Wade said there are plenty of opportunities that yield success.

"We have over 24,000 plus apprenticeships across the nation, so the opportunities are out there," said Wade. "94% of these apprentices, who complete apprentiship programs, retain long term employment."

Both Fox and Wade encourage anyone hoping to make a career change, to look into the apprenticeship program.

To learn more about those opportunities visit the Department of Labor's website.

