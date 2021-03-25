High Wind Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 3:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 3 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

