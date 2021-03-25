High Wind Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Western Greenbrier County

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Western Greenbrier County. Strongest winds at elevations

above 2500 ft.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and especially

at higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

