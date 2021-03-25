High Wind Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Western Greenbrier County
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Western Greenbrier County. Strongest winds at elevations
above 2500 ft.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and especially
at higher elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&