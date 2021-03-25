Skip to Content

High Wind Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 3:00 PM EDT

3:51 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pocahontas

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph
possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast and
northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

