Italy: Teen in hijab aims to be ‘Afro-influencer’ on TikTok

MILAN (AP) — A 19-year-old woman in Italy who makes TikTok videos wearing a hijab and has 330,000 followers says she is trying to destroy stereotypes with her content. Aida Diouf Mbengue is making a name for herself as a self-styled “Afro-influencer” in the European country. Born in Senegal, she is one of a group of young people of African origin who have come together in Italy to try to increase their social media clout. Mbengue has received virulently racist comments on her videos, but says, “I have a large Italian following and this makes me happy, because most Italians do not have anything in common with me.”