Judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge is deciding whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at the state’s youth detention center. David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center last year alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes at the Manchester facility in the late 1990s. More than 250 plaintiffs have joined the suit, but the state has moved to dismiss it. At a hearing Thursday, Meehan’s lawyer accused the state of silencing victims. An assistant attorney general argued Meehan should have come forward either soon after abuse or after the passage of a 2003 federal law that called attention to the sexual assault of inmates.